These are the most popular baby names of 2021, according to popular parenting website

BabyCenter has released the 100 most popular names of 2021 with Olivia and Liam topping the list.

According to BabyCenter, the top 10 names for both girls and boys remained relatively the same as in previous years with girls’ only names shuffling in popularity and only two new names entering the boys’ top 10.

Here’s a look at the top 10 names for 2021, according to BabyCenter:

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Amelia

4. Ava

5. Sophia

6. Charlotte

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Luna

10. Harper

Boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. Lucas

6. Levi

7. Mason

8. Asher

9. James

10. Ethan

Click here to view the complete “Top 100 baby names of 2021″ list by BabyCenter.