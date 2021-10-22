Royal Caribbean announces 274-night ‘Ultimate World Cruise’ visiting 65 countries

Royal Caribbean is calling it the Ultimate World Cruise.

How long of a getaway do you need?

Royal Caribbean announced its plans for an “Ultimate World Cruise” that will last nine months.

The 274-night journey will bring guests to all seven continents as they visit more than 150 destinations including 11 great wonders of the world.

The trip itinerary is broken into four segments – Round the Horn: Americas & Antarctica Expedition, Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition, Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med, and Capitals of Culture Expedition – that each last 63 to 87 nights.

The cruise disembarks from Miami on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2023 and returns on Sept. 24, 2023.

Rates start at more than $60,000 per person.

Travelers interested in reserving their spot on The Ultimate World Cruise are directed to call 800-423-2100.