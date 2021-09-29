United Airlines firing about 600 employees for not complying with companywide vaccine mandate, CEOs say

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. The vast majority of United Airlines employees are deciding to get vaccinated against COVID-19 rather than risk losing their job. United said Wednesday, Sept. 22, that more than 97% of its U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

United Airlines confirms they are in the process of laying off close to 600 employees due to noncompliance of their companywide vaccine mandate.

The airline confirmed to KPRC 2 a total of 593 employees, which is less than 1%, were in the process of being let go due to not complying with the mandate by Monday’s deadline.

In an internal memo to employees from United CEOs Scott Kirby and Brett Hart on Tuesday, 99% of their U.S.-based employees have been vaccinated since the announcement was sent out in August. The total does not include those who filed a medical or religious exemption.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” the memo read.

Employees had until Sept. 27 to be vaccinated or face termination of the company, according to the Associated Press.

