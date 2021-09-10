Unvaccinated people 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people, CDC finds

Medical professionals pronate a 39 year old unvaccinated COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely than vaccinated people to die from COVID-19, CNBC reported, citing a large study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study looked at COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 13 states “and found further evidence of the power of vaccination,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing Friday.

More than 600,000 COVID-19 cases from April through mid-July were analyzed and linked to vaccination status.

Those who were unvaccinated were about 4.5 times more likely to contract the virus, more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus, and 11 times more likely to die from the disease.

CNBC reports the study will be published in the upcoming Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Friday.

