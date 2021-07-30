Mom arrested, charged with child neglect after 12-year-old gives birth to 24-year-old man’s child, authorities say

An Oklahoma mother was arrested and charged with child neglect and enabling child sex abuse after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to a 24-year-old man’s child, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Desiree Castaneda was taken into custody on Thursday following an investigation that revealed that she along with other members of the victim’s family were “aware of the relationship.”

An investigation by Tulsa authorities revealed that the girl’s mother and other family members “permitted the relationship, and there are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect,” the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

FOX 10 reports that the 12-year-old girl arrived in labor on July 14 at a midtown Tulsa hospital with Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, citing police.

“They walked in just like any other couple would, excited to deliver their newborn child,” a Tulsa Police spokesman said.

According to FOX 10, hospital staff called 911, and Miranda-Jara was arrested and charged as the age of consent in Oklahoma is 16.

According to FOX 23, the newborn was born healthy and without complications. Both the 12-year-old girl and baby were in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.