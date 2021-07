FDA letter calls out Amazon for products with harmful ingredients

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

HOUSTON – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned Amazon of 30 sexual enhancement and weight loss supplements sold on its website that contained “undeclared and potentially harmful drug ingredients,” according to a letter sent to the company.

On July 26, the FDA sent a letter addressed to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in regard to 30 products sold on the website that contained ingredients such as sibutramine, tadalafil, sildenafil and vardenafil, all of which are undeclared drug ingredients, according to the FDA.

According to FOX 10, the letter details the FDA’s purchase of 26 sexual enhancement drugs from Amazon that went through lab tests, and all were found to have contained one or more of the four undeclared drug ingredients.

Ad

According to the FDA, none of the drugs were listed in the ingredients on the products.

“These undeclared drug ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels,” the letter read.

In its letter, the FDA highlighted that sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil have all been approved for use in drugs such as Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra, respectively; however, if used outside of the approved methods, the ingredients could pose a serious health threat to consumers, FOX 10 reports.

Here is the complete list of supplements with unapproved ingredients, per the FDA’s letter: