Disney World, Disneyland to require masks indoors against due to increase of COVID-19 cases

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Disney World and Disneyland announced that they will require masks indoors again starting at the end of July, according to the company’s website.

The company will require workers and guests ages 2 and up to wear masks indoors, including people who are vaccinated. This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions and resorts, buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, in Orlando, Florida and Anaheim, California.

Guests in outdoor common areas will have the option for face coverings. The requirement for face coverings will begin July 30.

The move comes as the Delta variant rapidly spreads and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidelines.

