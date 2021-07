On Tuesday night, a droopy dog with a powerful nose helped deputies find a missing 12-year-old girl in Lee County, Florida.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Mercy assisted in the search as a part of Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Reunite Program.

K-9 Mercy was able to track the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods, despite severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The girl was found and brought back home to her family.