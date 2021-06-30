Viral TikTok video aims to solve parking issue: Will drivers get in line with the new hack?

In this aerial photo, a General Motors assembly plant is seen at top right while mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans currently produced at the plant are seen in a parking lot outside Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Wentzville, Mo. As the U.S. economy awakens from its pandemic-induced slumber, a vital cog is in short supply: the computer chips that power our cars and other vehicles, and a vast number of other items we take for granted. Ford, GM and Stellantis have started building vehicles without some computers, putting them in storage with plans to retrofit them later. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

“We’ve been doing it wrong the whole time,” says a user on TikTok who posted a video saying it has revealed how to properly park.

The video, recorded by user BigBruva, shows that every car in the lot is parked directly on the left line of the parking spot, rather than in the center.

With every car parked uniformly, each one is evenly distanced, providing space on both sides for passengers to enter or exit the vehicles.

In the video, the user says he was at a parking lot where GM trucks are picked up from, suggesting that the vehicles were all parked by the same person or team of people, Fox 10 reports.

As of Wednesday, the video has garnered 4.7 million views on TikTok and has sparked debate in the comments section.

“It only works if everyone did this, though, which would never happen,” one user wrote according to Fox.

“It’s the exact same as everyone parking in the center,” another user added.

According to user BigBruva, when parking in the center of a spot, drivers have to guess the spacing whereas, in his version, drivers would know if they had parked on the line or not, Fox reports.

