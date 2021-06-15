Southern Baptist Convention faces push from the right

Dr. Ronnie Floyd, center, president and CEO of the executive committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, speaks during the executive committee plenary meeting at the denomination's annual meeting Monday, June 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southern Baptist Convention is electing a new president Tuesday amid a push to wrest control of the denomination by ultraconservatives who say some current leaders are too liberal on issues that include race and the role of women in ministry.

Mike Stone, a Georgia pastor, is the preferred candidate of a new group within the nation's largest Protestant denomination that calls itself the Conservative Baptist Network. Some network members have adopted a pirate motif on Twitter while declaring their intention to #taketheship.

Stone has been campaigning hard, speaking in churches around the country, and the network has been encouraging supporters to attend the annual meeting as voting delegates. As of Monday, more than 17,000 voting delegates were pre-registered, positioning the meeting to be the denomination's largest in 25 years.

Also vying for the presidency is Albert Mohler, who leads the denomination's flagship Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kentucky. He's not part of the new conservative network but has angered some Southern Baptists for endorsing Donald Trump last year and for signing a statement denouncing critical race theory.

A third candidate, Alabama pastor Ed Litton, was among an ethnically and racially diverse group of Southern Baptists who signed a statement asserting that systemic injustice is real. He is supported by Fred Luter, the only Black pastor ever to be denomination president.

Neither Litton nor Mohler have run aggressive campaigns like Stone.

The Southern Baptist Convention is structured as a loose network of independent churches that pools money for tasks like missions and evangelism. The role of president is primarily a bully pulpit, but the president does have the power to make committee appointments that can then set the direction of the denomination.

That’s what happened in the 1980s when a group carried out what they called the Conservative Resurgence, pushing out more liberal leaders and helping forge an alliance between white evangelicals and Republican conservatism. The recent charges of liberalism in high places have stunned many in a convention where leaders have to affirm a deeply conservative statement of faith. Among other things, it declares that marriage is between one man and one woman, that human life is sacred and begins at conception and that only men should be pastors.

