Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events proceed amid hiccups

FILE - In this Friday, May 28, 2021 file photo, Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, from left, Hughes Van Ellis Sr., Lessie Benningfield Randle, and Viola Fletcher, wave and high-five supporters from a horse-drawn carriage before a march in Tulsa, Okla. Earlier in the month, the three gave testimony in a panel about the massacre in the U.S. House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TULSA, Okla. – Joi McCondichie is a native of this city, but her life and career in public education kept her away from home for decades. When she returned to Tulsa from Los Angeles with her then-teenage son, she moved into a home just off of the Osage Prairie Trail on the city’s north side.

It was on this trail that thousands of Black Tulsans fled the white mob that leveled their community on May 31-June 1, 1921, in the calamity that came to be known as the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“I believe God led me here because he had a task for me,” McCondichie said.

McCondochie planned a march this weekend to memorialize those who ran from what is considered one of the worst and deadliest acts of racial violence in American history.

That march is just one of an array of events, culminating Tuesday with a visit by President Joe Biden, who is expected to join local leaders in marking the occasion.

The weekend was to include a keynote speech from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams and a performance by singer John Legend at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field in the historic Greenwood district. But organizers canceled the event on Thursday, citing “unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers.”

Representatives for Abrams and Legend did not respond to requests for comment.

Law enforcement organizations around the U.S. received a bulletin this week from the Department of Homeland Security warning of the potential for targeted violence at the commemoration of the Tulsa massacre, according to a federal law enforcement official.

