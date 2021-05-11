2 California police officers fatally shot within 24 hours

This combo of undated photos provided by the San Luis Obispo, Calif., Police Department shows San Luis Obispo Police Det. Luca Benedetti, left, and Det. Steve Orozco. Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant, Monday, May 10, 2021, in a shootout in the Central Coast city. Det. Orozco, who was injured in the shooting, was released from the hospital and is expected to recover from his wounds, authorities said Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (San Luis Obispo Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES – Two California police officers were shot and killed within 24 hours this week in separate incidents, authorities said Tuesday.

An officer in the Northern California city of Stockton was fatally shot Tuesday morning, police said in a Twitter post. A male suspect was also shot and killed in the incident. Neither have been identified.

Authorities did not immediately release further information. But they planned a news conference for later Tuesday.

In San Luis Obispo, a central California city about 250 miles (402.34 kilometers) south of Stockton, Detective Luca Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant Monday evening.

Benedetti, a 12-year law enforcement veteran and a detective in San Luis Obispo, was fatally injured in a shootout in an apartment in the Central Coast city, officials said during a news conference. Benedetti and five other officers had been at the apartment for an investigation into items stolen in a string of late-night commercial burglaries.

Detective Steve Orozco was injured in the shooting, police said. He was released from a hospital and is expected to recover from his wounds.

Police said gunman Edward Zamora Giron had been lying in wait inside the apartment and fired at the officers before shooting and killing himself. He also had wounds sustained in the shootout. Police initially said that he had been killed by officers' fire.

Officers arrived at the apartment in San Luis Obispo around 5 p.m. to serve the warrant, seeking the stolen property from the commercial burglaries over the past week, said Brian Amoroso, acting chief of the police department.

