These are the best, worsts states to be a police officer in 2021, report says

Following recent high-profile police brutality incidents, the United States law enforcement officers are under more of a spotlight than usual, WalletHub reports.
As recent incidents have sparked controversial conversations regarding law enforcement, WalletHub analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key indicators of police-friendliness.
The overall ranking of each state and the District of Columbia was determined by score.
Rankings were also distributed in three categories – “Opportunity & Competition,” “Law Enforcement Training Requirements,” and “Job Hazards & Protections.”
Texas, which was recognized for the fifth-most law enforcement officers per capita, ranked 7th, 38th, and 34th, in the respective categories.
Overall, Texas took the No. 12 on the list.
Ranking in the top 10 states to pursue a law enforcement career are: