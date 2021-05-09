Tearful reunions mark second Mother's Day under pandemic

Joyous reunions among vaccinated parents and children across the country marked this year's Mother's Day, the second one celebrated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some families separated by worries of transmitting the virus saw each other for the first time in over a year, emboldened by their vaccinations.

Jeanie Codianni of Los Angeles flew to New Jersey this weekend to surprise her 74-year-old mother. It was a marked departure from their Mother's Day in 2020, when the pair made bacon and eggs over Facetime. This Sunday, they had bagels and planned brunch in-person instead.

“You forget how your mom smells, how she looks. It’s like, she never looks as beautiful as the last time you saw her,” Codianni said. “We understand how privileged we are, how lucky we are. Hundreds of thousands of people don't get to celebrate Mother's Day, or are celebrating it under a veil of grief.”

For Pam Grimes, Mother's Day last year remains a fuzzy yet “scary and depressing” memory, blurred together with the rest of the pandemic's early months. In contrast, when her vaccinated adult grandchildren gathered at her Panama City, Florida, home to celebrate this year, they hugged and laughed and teased each other.

"The whole world felt better,” Grimes said.

Historian Andy Verhoff didn't see his mother for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's. But for Mother's Day, he drove from his home in Columbus, Ohio, to spend a day in rural Putnam County, Ohio with her, stopping at the first historical marker they'd worked on together. Both mother and son were vaccinated, giving them the confidence to take their masks off — which made it feel like a normal, pre-pandemic day, Verhoff said.

“We never let the mask get in the way of things,” Verhoff said. “It was just nice to not have my glasses fog up.”

