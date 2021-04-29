Black inmate's death in Texas jail struggle ruled homicide

This undated photo provided by Lasondra Scott shows Marvin Scott III. The death of Scott, who struggled with detention officers at a Texas jail in March 2021 during what his family members say probably was a mental health crisis, has been ruled a homicide. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Lasondra Scott via AP)

MCKINNEY, Texas – The death of a Black man while struggling with detention officers at a Texas jail during what his family members say probably was a mental health crisis has been ruled a homicide.

Marvin Scott III died last month after he was jailed in Collin County on a marijuana possession charge. Seven jailers were fired and one resigned, and Scott's family is calling for their arrests after viewing video from inside the jail of Scott's last moments.

”What we’ve seen today is horrific, inhumane, very disheartening, and we want these individuals arrested immediately,” said Scott’s mother, LaSandra Scott.

Scott, 26, died of “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement,” the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Collin County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the possibility of arrests because the Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal investigation, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The Texas Rangers said in a statement that it is still an ongoing investigation, and they cannot release further details at this time.

A spokesman for the Collin County district attorney’s office said the office doesn't comment on pending cases.

The video, which did not have audio, lasted about five hours and showed Scott “rapidly deteriorating,” said civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, who is representing Scott’s family. The video hasn't been made public. The family watched it with Collin County prosecutors, the newspaper reported.

