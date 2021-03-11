VIDEO: Uber driver assaulted, coughed on by maskless passengers

An Uber sticker is seen on a car windshield on the street in downtown Miami on January 9, 2020. - Every year, the American football season ends with the vast spectacle of the Super Bowl, drawing in celebrity superstars, hugely expensive advertising and 100 million viewers. But the sporting mega-event also has a darker side: a spike in human trafficking, in particular a rise in sexual exploitation. This year, Miami will host the Super Bowl on February 2, but the party city in southern Florida -- already the state with the third highest rate of human trafficking in the country, after California and Texas -- worries that the combination of the huge sport event in proximity to its world-famous beaches and clubs will create a perfect storm of sex trafficking. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

An Uber driver was attacked by passengers in his car after he ended the ride because they did not want to wear a mask.

A dashcam video showing the passengers coughing at the driver and assaulting him has surfaced online, going viral across social media.

According to Fox 10, the incident occurred Sunday afternoon in San Francisco where a mask mandate requires rideshare passengers to wear a face covering.

The driver, Subhakar Khadka, reportedly pulled over at a gas station and ended the ride after getting into an argument with the passengers because one of them wasn’t wearing a mask.

This is when the women began to assault Khadka, pulling his mask off his face and snatch his cell phone. According to Fox 10, police say one of the women pepper-sprayed the driver as they got out of the car.

Uber has a strict “No Mask. No Ride” policy, allowing drivers to cancel a trip and report it to Uber’s support team by selecting “No face cover or mask.”

“The behavior seen in the video is appalling. The rider no longer has access to Uber” the rideshare company said in a statement.

Editor’s Note: Use of profanity without censorship is heard throughout the following video.