FBI releases new video of suspect planting bombs before Capitol riot

The FBI released new videos Tuesday that investigators said show the person suspected of planting two pipe bombs the night before the January riot at the Capitol, NBC News reported.

“These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in injury or death. We need the public’s help to identify the individual responsible for placing these pipe bombs, to ensure they will not harm themselves or anyone else,” said Steven D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., field office.

The FBI said the bombs were planted between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 5, outside the national offices of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee. Both are located a few blocks from the Capitol.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.