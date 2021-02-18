39ºF

FEMA warns of scammers using fake phone number for disaster relief

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tera Roberson, Special Projects Producer

HOUSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency said on social media Thursday that a false phone number is being used to scam people seeking help amid the winter weather disaster in Texas.

FEMA said the best information will come from local officials and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Here’s an image some have seen circulating on social media. KPRC 2 has looked into this number and learned the number is to the IT department of FEMA, and helps people reset log in information. It is not a claims department.

Screenshot of an image circulating on social media on Feb. 18, 2021.
Screenshot of an image circulating on social media on Feb. 18, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The image below is of the FEMA website. No links for payment or claim information related to this Texas disaster has been updated.

A screenshot from the official FEMA website showing that no financial assistance has yet been approved for this disaster, as collected on Feb. 18, 2021.
A screenshot from the official FEMA website showing that no financial assistance has yet been approved for this disaster, as collected on Feb. 18, 2021. (FEMA.gov)

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

