Eli Lilly’s antibody combination receives FDA emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 patients

FILE - This is an April 26, 2017, file photo showing Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly continues to back a potential COVID-19 treatment despite research showing that it may not work on hospitalized patients. The drugmaker said Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, that It remains confident that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other patients. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

HOUSTON – Eli Lilly’s announced Tuesday the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its combination antibody therapy.

According to a press release from Eli Lilly, the antibody therapy that combines bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) is authorized for the treatment of “mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.”

According to the manufacturer, its combination antibody therapy should be administered through a single IV infusion as soon as possible following a positive COVID-19 test and within 10 days of showing symptoms.

According to its press release, Lilly currently has 100,000 doses of etesevimab ready for administration with bamlanivimab and an additional 150,000 doses will be available throughout the first quarter.

Lilly will collaborate with the bio-tech company Amgen to manufacture up to one million doses of etesevimab for administration with bamlanivimab by mid-2021.