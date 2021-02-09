Kroger offering $100 incentive to employees who receive COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI - JULY 15: The Kroger Co. corporate headquarters is seen July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation's largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kroger is joining the ever-growing list of companies offering an incentive to its employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kroger announced that it will provide a one-time payment of $100 to all store associates who become fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, we’re increasing our investment to not only recognize our associates’ contributions, but also encourage them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available to them to optimize their well-being as well as the community’s,” Kroger’s chief people officer Tim Massa said.

According to a press release, all Kroger associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and present appropriate proof of vaccination to their human resources representative will receive a one-time payment of $100.

The company will also offer the same incentive to its associates who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons. These associates will have the option to complete an educational health and safety course in place of being vaccinated to receive the payment.