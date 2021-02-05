Supermarket owner believes coronavirus pandemic is a hoax

NAPLES, Fla. – Despite the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, no one at a crowded grocery store in Naples was wearing a face mask, WPLG reported.

That’s because Alfie Oakes, the owner of Oakes Farms - Seed to Table Market, is not enforcing customers or employees to do so.

“Customers can wear a full bodysuit, and if you’re afraid of bumping your head, wear a football helmet,” Oakes said.

His posts on Facebook referred to the deadly pandemic as a hoax. It’s a position that cost him a contract with the Collier County School Board.

It is not hurting business otherwise. His supporters continue to shop at his supermarket where business was booming on Thursday. Seed to Table was also trending on Twitter.

“Please do your research,” Oakes said, as he defies all scientific research. “Please do your critical thinking and research.”

Collier County issued a face mask mandate. Oakes challenged it in court but his lawsuit was dismissed. Gov. Ron DeSantis has not issued a face mask mandate.