Telemarketer fakes 911 call in bizarre act of revenge

(NBC NEWS) – Ohio sheriff’s investigators are working to track down a telemarketer who sent deputies to a man’s home by making a fake 911 call reporting a murder.

It began in Marietta, where John Karas was enjoying his day off Monday and cleaning his house, only to be distracted by multiple calls from telemarketers.

At a certain point, Karas said to his wife, “the next person that calls, I’m gonna really let ‘em have it.”

Shortly after, Karas received a call, to which he answered, “This is not Mr. Karas, go to h***.”

The Marietta Police Department 911 dispatch then received a call from what appeared to be Karas’ number, but it was not John Karas on the other end of the line.

A voice that Karas later said sounded exactly like what he heard minutes earlier, tells the dispatcher, “Sir, my name is John Karas... I am calling to surrender myself because... I just killed my wife.”

The dispatcher went on to have a lengthy conversation with the caller, while the Washington County Sheriff’s Office headed to Karas’ house.

