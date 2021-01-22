White House cleanup following Trump’s move out cost at least $127,000

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The White House is seen in the early morning before Inauguration Day ceremonies, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Following then-President Donald Trump’s departure from the White House on Wednesday, a team quickly got to work deep cleaning the entire residence.

With 132 rooms and 35 bathrooms, Didlake, a Virginia cleaning company that employs people with disabilities, had just five hours to prepare the White House for the new president.

The task began immediately after Trump’s move out on Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

According to Newsweek, Didlake was was awarded a $127,000 contract for “2021 Inaugural Cleaning” in a deal authorized by the General Services Administration.

The GSA is an independent government agency that manages and supports the basic functioning of federal agencies.