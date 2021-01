The FBI is increasing the reward being offered for information leading to the identity of the person responsible for placing pipe bombs in Washington D.C. on January 6th.

(NBC NEWS) – The FBI is increasing the reward being offered for information leading to the identity of the person responsible for placing pipe bombs in Washington D.C. on January 6th.

Two pipe bombs were found at the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters while supporters of President Trump were rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

Neither bomb exploded, but officials said they were dangerous and could have caused “great harm to the public.”

