Here’s how leaders around the world are reacting to Inauguration Day

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
HOUSTON – President Joe Biden and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris have officially been inaugurated.

Many leaders celebrated the pair’s accomplishment with kind messages online.

Former President Barack Obama offered congratulations to his former VP, tweeting “Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time.”

Former President Bill Clinton also congratulated the incoming president and vice president ahead of the inauguration.

Former first lady and 2016 Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton emphasized the importance of the day for women ahead of Kamala Harris being sworn in as the first woman to the vice presidency.

Across the world, several prominent public figures celebrated the new leadership in America.

Here’s a look at what international leaders said on Inauguration Day:

Pope Francis

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Sudan Brian Shukan

