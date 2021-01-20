Here’s how leaders around the world are reacting to Inauguration Day

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris have officially been inaugurated.

Many leaders celebrated the pair’s accomplishment with kind messages online.

Former President Barack Obama offered congratulations to his former VP, tweeting “Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time.”

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Former President Bill Clinton also congratulated the incoming president and vice president ahead of the inauguration.

I am honored to be here to witness the Inauguration of @POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris in a ceremony that has affirmed our democracy and celebrated the best of what America stands for. I send my congratulations, best wishes, and prayers as they begin their important work. pic.twitter.com/AR3IvfpeZt — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 20, 2021

Former first lady and 2016 Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton emphasized the importance of the day for women ahead of Kamala Harris being sworn in as the first woman to the vice presidency.

It delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today—a woman sworn in to the vice presidency—will seem normal, obvious, "of course" to Kamala's grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right. pic.twitter.com/1gQOvmNipB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

Across the world, several prominent public figures celebrated the new leadership in America.

Here’s a look at what international leaders said on Inauguration Day:

Pope Francis

News: #PopeFrancis congratulates @JoeBiden on his inauguration as President of the United States, saying he prays Biden's decisions "will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom." pic.twitter.com/HCUz65l774 — Joshua McElwee (@joshjmac) January 20, 2021

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his #InaugurationDay. A strong #NATO is good for both North America & Europe, as none of us can tackle the challenges we face alone. Today is the start of a new chapter & I look forward to our close cooperation! https://t.co/cUB90k7XaW — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 20, 2021

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

Congratulations, @JoeBiden, on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together - and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you, @KamalaHarris, and your administration. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 20, 2021

Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 20, 2021

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson congratulated @JoeBiden on his upcoming inauguration as President of the United States #PMQs pic.twitter.com/vmc3S7JVV3 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 20, 2021

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade & economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in region & beyond — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 20, 2021

Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte

The Netherlands and the United States have long been close allies. I look forward to furthering these ties with @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris. On behalf of the Dutch government, I would like to congratulate them on their historic inauguration. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) January 20, 2021

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Sudan Brian Shukan

The Embassy congratulates Joseph R. Biden, Jr., former Vice President and longtime senator, on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xyN0mpfAy9 — US Embassy Khartoum (@USEmbassyKRT) January 20, 2021