“Haunted” house burns after body found in freezer

(NBC News) – A South Carolina home where a body was found hidden in a freezer on Sunday has burned to the ground.

Fire crews responded to Norway, South Carolina home Tuesday to find it reduced to a pile of smoking rubble.

The group of eight people that were present when the body was found told police they’d heard the abandoned home was haunted and were exploring the property when one of them opened a freezer on the back porch.

A former owner of the home spoke with investigators on Tuesday.

“I lived in there for 10 years,” said Ronald Phillips.

“These kids went in there Sunday night when it was dark, and then came back out and opened the freezer and there was a body,” added.

Phillips sold the property years ago but says the house has always had a haunted reputation in the Norway community.

“People started busting the windows out and going in because it’s always been known that there are a few voices in that house,” he explained.

