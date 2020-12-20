Body camera footage shows moments after Ahmaud Arbery shooting

(NBC NEWS) – Police body-worn camera footage released Wednesday by Georgia’s Glynn County Police Department shows, for the first time, the grim moments after 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in February.

Arbery’s death gained national attention after video of his killing was released in May. Officials say he was chased by three white men through the Satilla Shores subdivision in Brunswick before he was shot and killed on February 23. The men say they believed he was burglarizing homes.

The three men charged with his murder, Gregory McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., were not arrested until Bryan’s recording of the shooting went viral in early May. All three now face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. They have pleaded not guilty.

In the newly released footage, Gregory McMichael can be seen talking to his son as Travis McMichael paces back and forth.

Alone, Gregory McMichael tells a police officer he believes Arbery is the person he’s seen “numerous times breaking into houses.”

Surveillance video released after the shooting showed Arbery visited a home under construction on several occasions, as did other neighborhood residents and children, but nothing was stolen or damaged.

