CVS Health, Walgreens begin providing COVID-19 vaccines at thousands of hard-hit nursing homes

CVS Health and Walgreens on Friday are beginning to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and staff at those long-term care facilities, making them among the first Americans to receive the shots, CNBC reported.
Walgreens said its pharmacists will administer the shots at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Ohio, Connecticut and Florida. CVS said it will provide them at facilities in Ohio and Connecticut.
Both companies will expand to facilities in other states next week.
