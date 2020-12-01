Dave Chappelle tops YouTube’s list of top trending videos of 2020

HOUSTON – YouTube has shared its most popular videos and creators lists for 2020 for the United States.

Editor’s Note: Please be aware, some of the videos may contain profanity or otherwise offensive content.

Here are the top trending videos, as shared by the online platform:

1. 8:46 - Dave Chappelle - Netflix is a Joke

2. Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder - Mark Rober

3. First Debate Cold Open - Saturday Night Live

4. We Broke Up. - jeffrreestar

5. I Bought The World’s Largest Firework ($600,000) - MrBeast

6. I’m Coming Out. - NikkieTutorials

7. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE - Dream

8. Ricky Gervais’ Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes - NBC

9. Quarantine Stereotypes - Dude Perfect

10. Some Good News with John Krasinski Ep. 1 - SomeGoodNews

Here are the top music videos on YouTube, according to Google.

1. Future - Life Is Good (Official Music Video) ft. Drake

2. 6IX9INE- GOOBA (Official Music Video)

3. Lil Baby x 42 Dugg - We Paid (Official Video)

4. NLE Choppa - Walk Em Down feat. Roddy Ricch (Official Music Video)

5. Cardi B - WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video]

6. DaBaby – ROCKSTAR FT RODDY RICCH [Audio]

7. Roddy Ricch - The Box [Official Music Video]

8. Drake - Laugh Now Cry Later (Official Music Video) ft. Lil Durk

9. YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Lil Top [Official Music Video]

10. Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture (Official Music Video)

