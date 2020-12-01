Dave Chappelle tops YouTube’s list of top trending videos of 2020

HOUSTON – YouTube has shared its most popular videos and creators lists for 2020 for the United States.
Editor’s Note: Please be aware, some of the videos may contain profanity or otherwise offensive content.
Here are the top trending videos, as shared by the online platform:
1. 8:46 - Dave Chappelle - Netflix is a Joke
2. Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder - Mark Rober
3. First Debate Cold Open - Saturday Night Live
4. We Broke Up. - jeffrreestar
5. I Bought The World’s Largest Firework ($600,000) - MrBeast
6. I’m Coming Out. - NikkieTutorials
7. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE - Dream
8. Ricky Gervais’ Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes - NBC
9. Quarantine Stereotypes - Dude Perfect
10. Some Good News with John Krasinski Ep. 1 - SomeGoodNews
Here are the top music videos on YouTube, according to Google.
1. Future - Life Is Good (Official Music Video) ft. Drake
2. 6IX9INE- GOOBA (Official Music Video)
3. Lil Baby x 42 Dugg - We Paid (Official Video)
4. NLE Choppa - Walk Em Down feat. Roddy Ricch (Official Music Video)
5. Cardi B - WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video]
6. DaBaby – ROCKSTAR FT RODDY RICCH [Audio]
7. Roddy Ricch - The Box [Official Music Video]
8. Drake - Laugh Now Cry Later (Official Music Video) ft. Lil Durk
9. YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Lil Top [Official Music Video]
10. Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture (Official Music Video)
What was your favorite video from this list? Let us know in the comments.