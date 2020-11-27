Planning a holiday road trip? These are the best and worst cities to drive in, study finds

If you’re planning to travel by car to your holiday destination, you may want to be extra cautious in the instance you pass through one of these cities.

According to a study conducted by Texas-based insurance comparison site The Zebra, 95% of all holiday travel is done by automobile.

With 47.8 million people on the road, the holidays are notoriously a dangerous time on highways with increased volume and traffic, The Zebra reports.

After surveying at least 100 people in each of 25 major cities across the U.S., The Zebra found these to be the best and worst cities to drive in during the holidays:

Cities with the best driver safety

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Atlanta, Ga.

Phoenix. Ariz.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Los Angeles, Calif.

Cities with the worst driver safety

Detroit, Mich.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Boston, Mass.

New York, N.Y.

St. Louis, Mo.

Cities with the best driver skills

New Orleans, La.

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Nashville, Tenn.

Phoenix. Ariz.

San Francisco, Calif.

Cities with the worst driver skills

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Charlotte, N.C.

Cleveland-Akron, Ohio

Philadelphia, Pa.

Atlanta, Ga.

Were you surprised by the results? Did you expect to see Houston on at least one of the lists? Let us know what you think about the drivers in the Houston area in the comments.