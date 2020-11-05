New Xbox consoles arriving just in time for the holidays

Good news for Xbox gamers, a new line of next-generation consoles will be available in stores just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Microsoft introduced the new Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X after numerous rumors and teasers made by the company, according to CNN.

Weighing at just 4.25 pounds, the Xbox Series S is an all-digital console with budget-friendly price of $299. The Series S is less powerful but packs a punch when it comes to multiplayer games, CNN reported.

The Xbox Series X is larger than the Series S in terms of picture and price. Coming at a price tag of $499, the Series X has 4K capability and supports backwards capability, where you can play video games from Xbox One, according to Microsoft’s website.

Both consoles will come with a wireless controller with two AA batteries, a power cable, and an HDMI cable.

The new line of Xbox consoles will hit store shelves on Nov. 10.

To learn more, go here.