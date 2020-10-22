Starbucks supports Black barista’s response in confrontation with anti-mask customer

A Starbucks barista is being praised for maintaining composure during an incident in which a customer who repeatedly refused to wear a mask and then shouted “(expletive) Black Lives Matter,” Fox News reports.

Alex Beckom, 19, who works at a San Diego County store shared a video of the confrontation on her TikTok and Facebook accounts, captioning the video with “This was my day at work.”

The footage shows Beckom attending to two separate customers, one of whom is wearing her mask and another who appears to have her mask around her chin.

According to Fox News, Beckom says the woman with her mask around her chin had initially walked in wearing her face covering but lowered it when she went to place her order.

Beckom asked the woman to properly wear the mask, which had “Trump 2020” printed on it, over her face. The woman allegedly complied, before again removing it and becoming disruptive, Fox News reports.

The woman tells Beckom that she won’t “listen to anything you say when you talk to me like that, and I know it’s because you’re discriminating against me because I’m a Trump supporter.” She then says “(expetive) Black Lives Matter."

Disregarding the woman’s remarks, Beckom reminds her to once again wear a mask inside Starbucks.

“Next time you come in, I’m gonna need you to keep your mask on or else I can’t help you,” Beckom said, abiding by Starbucks' storewide policy.

The woman argues that wearing a mask is not a law, saying “I can show you the penal code and everything. It’s a hoax. I don’t have to wear a mask. I’m not going to wear a mask.”

She then leaves the store, only to return and shout “(expletive) Black Lives Matter,” again.

In a statement provided to Fox News, a Starbucks spokesperson said the woman’s behavior “is not welcome in our stores,” and added that the company is working to provide support to Beckhom who "demonstrated tremendous composure during a very difficult interaction.”