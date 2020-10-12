85ºF

Sherwin-Williams reveals Urban Bronze as 2021 color of the year

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Sherwin-Williams has selected Urban Bronze SW 7048 as the color of the year for 2021.
Following a year of chaos, paint specialists at Sherwin-Williams have selected the relaxing and serene Urban Bronze as the color of the year for 2021.

“Urbane Bronze is a comforting color, drawing from nature for a feeling of relaxation and serenity,” Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams said in a statement.

The warm, modern neutral is a part of the Sanctuary palette in Sherwin-Williams 2021 Colormix Forecast.

Amid a time when people are at home more than ever before, many are working to revamp their living spaces.

“Urbane Bronze encourages you to create a sanctuary space for mindful reflection and renewal,” Wadden said.

According to Southern Living, Urban Bronze will be the color to watch for in new home décor trends.

