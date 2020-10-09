75ºF

You can earn $1,000 by binge-watching horror movies this Halloween

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

1956: Actor Bela Lugosi, best known for playing Dracula in the 1931 classic monster movie and his roles in other horror movies such as "Murders in the Rue Morgue," "The Raven" and "Son of Frankenstein," dies of a heart attack at the age of 73 in (Universal Pictures)

If you’re already doing it anyway, you might as well get paid.

Cable TV and High Speed Internet are looking for one super fan to binge-watch horror movies on Halloween night for $1,000.

The selected candidate is required to stream horror films of their choice for 24 hours and live-tweet throughout the movie marathon.

To get through the night, the candidate will receive Halloween candy and a $50 Starbucks gift card for caffeinated beverages.

Sounds like a dream job? Click here to apply.

