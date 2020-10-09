You can earn $1,000 by binge-watching horror movies this Halloween

If you’re already doing it anyway, you might as well get paid.

Cable TV and High Speed Internet are looking for one super fan to binge-watch horror movies on Halloween night for $1,000.

It's spooky season! We’re teaming up with @TeamHSI to pay one horror movie enthusiast $1000 to watch a 24 hour marathon of the scariest movies. For more information and how to enter, visit the link below… if you dare! https://t.co/diApIdzrPb pic.twitter.com/HDHucpU5Zx — CableTV.com (@CableTV) October 2, 2020

The selected candidate is required to stream horror films of their choice for 24 hours and live-tweet throughout the movie marathon.

To get through the night, the candidate will receive Halloween candy and a $50 Starbucks gift card for caffeinated beverages.

Sounds like a dream job? Click here to apply.