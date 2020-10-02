President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19: See how public figures are responding on social media

HOUSTON – People around the world and Houston’s backyard are sharing their thoughts on President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump announcing that they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is what prominent people are saying on social media about the health disclosure. This listing is in alphabetical order by the public figure’s last name.

Joe Biden:

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Ted Cruz:

Heidi & I are praying for a full and swift recovery for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 2, 2020

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus:

My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/6OUZT20huK — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 2, 2020

Boris Johnson:

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020

Nancy Pelosi:

WATCH: Speaker Pelosi says she was tested for coronavirus this morning out of an abundance of caution, and expects results soon. pic.twitter.com/ooKNM4HI9H — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 2, 2020

Vladimir Putin:

“I am sure that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said to President Trump in a telegram, wishing him and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery. https://t.co/exq2n8mDan — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2020

Here’s more on the social media reaction from around the world.