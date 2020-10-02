Inside Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital’s VIP treatment ward: This is what President Trump can expect

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump will be treated in Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital’s VIP treatment ward in Washington.

Here are some of the reported features of the ward.

The ward reportedly consists of six patient rooms, one of which is in the Presidential Suite, USA Today reported.

The suite is intended for use by general officers and Cabinet-level government officials.

The ward is an entire floor of the facility, NBC News reported.

The medical center has its own intensive care unit, kitchen, secure conference room, NBC 4′s investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane noted. Here are his additional reported details:

The White House typically has a person on duty at medical center when President is in town (Monday through Friday)

If the President needs specialty care, Walter Reed has already-vetted doctors to provide it.

The White House Chief of Staff has his own office space in the medical center, and the White House physician gets sleeping quarters.

Walter Reed administrators do not have unrestricted access to President’s area. This is not Defense Department space. It’s White House-controlled.