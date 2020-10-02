Inside Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital’s VIP treatment ward: This is what President Trump can expect

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump will be treated in Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital’s VIP treatment ward in Washington.
Here are some of the reported features of the ward.
- The ward reportedly consists of six patient rooms, one of which is in the Presidential Suite, USA Today reported.
- The suite is intended for use by general officers and Cabinet-level government officials.
- The ward is an entire floor of the facility, NBC News reported.
- The medical center has its own intensive care unit, kitchen, secure conference room, NBC 4′s investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane noted. Here are his additional reported details:
- The White House typically has a person on duty at medical center when President is in town (Monday through Friday)
- If the President needs specialty care, Walter Reed has already-vetted doctors to provide it.
- The White House Chief of Staff has his own office space in the medical center, and the White House physician gets sleeping quarters.
- Walter Reed administrators do not have unrestricted access to President’s area. This is not Defense Department space. It’s White House-controlled.
- The President’s suite at Walter Reed is on south side of the campus.