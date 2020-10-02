House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she was tested for COVID-19

HOUSTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was tested for COVID-19 Friday morning out of an “abundance of caution” and that she expects the results soon, she told MSNBC.
The testing comes after President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Pelosi is two steps away from the Oval Office in the presidential line of succession.
Watch her appearance this morning below.
WATCH: Speaker Pelosi says she was tested for coronavirus this morning out of an abundance of caution, and expects results soon. pic.twitter.com/ooKNM4HI9H— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 2, 2020