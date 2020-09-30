62ºF

Social media trolls Biden, Trump over first presidential debate clash

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Raised voices, interrupting and chaos was story of first 2020 Presidential Debate
Social media had loads of fun Tuesday night trolling President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden over the first presidential debate.

Most social media users posted memes about the chaotic exchange and how the two interrupted each other, leaving the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, frustrated multiple times. The two men frequently talked over each other with Trump interrupting, nearly shouting, so often that Biden eventually snapped at him, “Will you shut up, man?”

Here’s what social media had to say:

