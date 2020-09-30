Social media trolls Biden, Trump over first presidential debate clash

Social media had loads of fun Tuesday night trolling President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden over the first presidential debate.
Most social media users posted memes about the chaotic exchange and how the two interrupted each other, leaving the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, frustrated multiple times. The two men frequently talked over each other with Trump interrupting, nearly shouting, so often that Biden eventually snapped at him, “Will you shut up, man?”
Here’s what social media had to say:
#Debate2020 summed up below pic.twitter.com/6bFnOUJobH— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) September 30, 2020
#PresidentialDebate in a nutshell 😖 pic.twitter.com/BwG91OBQtj— . (@lakersszn3) September 30, 2020
this debate going crazy #Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/1EmHGOR5ou— Among Us Funny (@amongusfunny) September 30, 2020
They need a different moderator for the second and third debates, my suggestion Judge Judy. She ain't with tomfoolery. #PresidentialDebate2020 #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/aejNcPLci7— Akua Doku (@laughs4akua) September 30, 2020
the way Joe looks into the camera like he’s on an episode of the office sends me into orbit #Debate2020 #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/mEKQqvA3Sa— EllieK (@elliekk1) September 30, 2020
When West Virginians hear The State of West Virginia mentioned during the Presidential Debate #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/MdyJ9oBOhT— Barstool Marshall (@BarstoolMU) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace trying to moderate this #PresidentialDebate like pic.twitter.com/Xrdomuzn80— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 30, 2020
I nominate @TheRock to moderate the next debate #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/31gyQHpA2W— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) September 30, 2020
One of these gentlemen will be the next President. #Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/xo3S7PEjxV— Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) September 30, 2020
oh god and here comes kanye to take the mic #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/eUhzmlnHxR— 🦌 😐 (@SnellSZN) September 30, 2020
They’re treating this guy like an inner city substitute teacher 😭#PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/z6ZoW9I0aM— 𝙆𝙚𝙣 💡 (@earnwithken) September 30, 2020
In all future debates the moderator must use these. #Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/SkIYpZORuR— David Sinclair, PhD (@davidasinclair) September 30, 2020
all of our tvs rn #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/te11a89nYz— caroline🦦 (@GetawayCaroline) September 30, 2020
Every other country watching the#PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/2oDeELD0g7— Mark Ellis (@markellislive) September 30, 2020
My thought on tonight's debate:#Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/FbwmrOSNke— Owen Shaw (@IslanderOwen) September 30, 2020
Me trying to understand the debate while Biden and Trump talk over eachother #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/ROhqdKP4XK— EARTHDAKiD🌎🌹 (@earthdakid) September 30, 2020