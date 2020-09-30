Social media trolls Biden, Trump over first presidential debate clash

Social media had loads of fun Tuesday night trolling President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden over the first presidential debate.

Most social media users posted memes about the chaotic exchange and how the two interrupted each other, leaving the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, frustrated multiple times. The two men frequently talked over each other with Trump interrupting, nearly shouting, so often that Biden eventually snapped at him, “Will you shut up, man?”

READ: More details on the debate

Here’s what social media had to say:

They need a different moderator for the second and third debates, my suggestion Judge Judy. She ain't with tomfoolery. #PresidentialDebate2020 #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/aejNcPLci7 — Akua Doku (@laughs4akua) September 30, 2020

the way Joe looks into the camera like he’s on an episode of the office sends me into orbit #Debate2020 #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/mEKQqvA3Sa — EllieK (@elliekk1) September 30, 2020

When West Virginians hear The State of West Virginia mentioned during the Presidential Debate #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/MdyJ9oBOhT — Barstool Marshall (@BarstoolMU) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace trying to moderate this #PresidentialDebate like pic.twitter.com/Xrdomuzn80 — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 30, 2020

oh god and here comes kanye to take the mic #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/eUhzmlnHxR — 🦌 😐 (@SnellSZN) September 30, 2020

They’re treating this guy like an inner city substitute teacher 😭#PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/z6ZoW9I0aM — 𝙆𝙚𝙣 💡 (@earnwithken) September 30, 2020