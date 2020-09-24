Oldest living US Marine celebrates her 107th birthday

The oldest living U.S. Marine celebrated her 107th birthday over the weekend with a special message from the Marine Corps.

Sergeant Dorothy Cole joined the Marines in 1943 during World War II, trained at Camp Lejeune, then went to Quantico for an administrative role, according to a tweet by the city of Kannapolis.

Everyone was out doing something," Sgt. Cole said in a video posted by the Marine Corps. “The women helping the Red Cross – or even in churches, they were knitting things. So I decided that I wanted to do something, and I would go into the Marine Corps.”.

Cole was born Sept. 19, 1913 in Warren, Penn., and currently resides in Kannapolis, N.C., Fox 10 reports.