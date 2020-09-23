Police chief: Sex offender beat up by dads at Cracker Barrel after bathroom incident involving teen

A convicted sex offender was beaten and detained by a group fathers in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel in South Carolina after an alleged incident Sunday in the restaurant’s bathroom, WSPA 7 News reported.

The Duncan Police Department confirmed the man involved in Sunday’s incident is 53-year-old Douglas Lane of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is charged with multiple charges, including voyeurism.

According to the report, a 15-year-old said she noticed something moving at her feet and realized it was a man’s head coming from the stall beside her.

After exiting the restroom she went to tell her father who then got a female employee to get the man out of the restroom.

Upon his exit, the father confronted Lane at the entrance to the bathroom area of the restaurant.

According to a witness, the man tried to get away, sprinting out the front door. The local police chief told WSPA 7 News that other fathers who knew what had happened tackled Lane in the parking lot and restrained him until the police arrived, WSPA 7 News reports.

In addition to voyeurism, Lane is reportedly charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.