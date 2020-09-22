Hillary Clinton is launching a new podcast later this month. Here’s how to tune in.

Former first lady and former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is launching a podcast to discuss political issues and popular culture, CNN reported.

The podcast, called “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton” will debut on September 29, fewer than 60 days before the 2020 presidential election.

In the iHeartMedia podcast, Clinton will comment on current political issues and will tackle the subjects that may be on listeners' minds, such as faith, grief, and resilience, according to CNN.

iHeartMedia told CNN it is “delighted to partner with her on this project," and that Clinton is the “best moderator for these political discussions.”

Clinton has been willing to speak about politics since losing to President Donald Trump during the 2016 election and has criticized former candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.