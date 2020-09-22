75ºF

Hillary Clinton is launching a new podcast later this month. Here’s how to tune in.

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, poses for the photographers during a photo-call for the film 'Hillary' ' during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Former first lady and former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is launching a podcast to discuss political issues and popular culture, CNN reported.

The podcast, called “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton” will debut on September 29, fewer than 60 days before the 2020 presidential election.

In the iHeartMedia podcast, Clinton will comment on current political issues and will tackle the subjects that may be on listeners' minds, such as faith, grief, and resilience, according to CNN.

iHeartMedia told CNN it is “delighted to partner with her on this project," and that Clinton is the “best moderator for these political discussions.”

Clinton has been willing to speak about politics since losing to President Donald Trump during the 2016 election and has criticized former candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

