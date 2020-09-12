95ºF

Facebook to provide paid time off to employees that volunteer as poll workers

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE - In this March 25, 2015 file photo CEO Mark Zuckerberg gives the keynote address during the Facebook F8 Developer Conference in San Francisco. Britain's competition watchdog The Competition and Markets Authority took aim at the U.S. tech giants in a report Wednesday July 1, 2020, wanting new rules to foster competition in digital advertising markets and rein in the industry's dominant players, Google and Facebook. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, FILE) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday that the company will provide additional paid time off to employees that volunteer as poll workers during the election, according to CNN.

This move comes as the social media platform is pushing to recruit poll workers nationally. Zuckerberg said this weekend Facebook users over 18 years old will begin to see messages at the top of their news feeds encouraging them to volunteer to work at the polls in their area, per CNN.

Facebook also announced plans to limit some political advertising the week of the U.S. election.

“We’re less than two months away from the U.S. elections, and we are seeing a massive shortage of poll workers to staff voting stations,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post. “It is estimated that almost half a million poll workers will be needed this year -- especially due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.”

