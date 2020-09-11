Heartwarming photo: Lake Charles Fire Department cleans up 9/11 memorial after long day of Hurricane Laura recovery

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Ahead of the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, members of the Lake Charles Fire Department cleaned up the local 9/11 memorial of storm debris from the recent Hurricane Laura that wrecked the Louisiana city.

The post reads, in part, ““After finishing a long day of assessments in the heat, our teams decided the 9/11 memorial in Lake Charles needed to be cleaned up of storm debris before the anniversary. #neverforget”

The memorial in Lake Charles includes two World Trade Center beams and one slab of Pentagon limestone that the city acquired from the US government following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The memorial located at the Lake Charles Civic Center Grounds was built to honor the memory of two local men.

The pieces are engraved with names of the men killed in the 9/11 attacks – Russ Keene who died at the World Trade Center and Kevin Yokum who died at the Pentagon.