Caught on camera: Kidnapping attempt foiled

(KPNX/NBC News) Police in Flagstaff, Arizona have arrested and charged a man who they say tried to leave a grocery store with a woman’s infant child while she was buying groceries.

Police located and arrested Jeffery Roholt, 59, and charged him with with one count of kidnapping.

Police initially released video and photos asking the public for help identifying the man.

According to investigators, officers were called to the Bashas’ grocery store Thursday, after a mother was buying groceries at the self-checkout when the man took her shopping cart that had her child inside.

“The mother quickly noticed the male leaving with her infant and stopped the male, preventing her child from being abducted,” Flagstaff Police Department said in a release.

In an interview with police, Roholt told detectives he believed the cart was his and attempted to leave the store, but footage showed he’d never used another cart.

