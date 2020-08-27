What happened to Frosty Factory? See how beloved spots in Louisiana fared during Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON – See how some of the most beloved spots in Louisiana fared in Hurricane Laura as KPRC 2 travels through the storm-impacted areas.

Louisiana-native Erica Young shared these photos to guide us through some of the most cherished areas natives and veteran visitors will want to see after the storms.

Here are some of the images we gathered of those locations.

FROSTY FACTORY IN LAKE CHARLES

Frosty Factory (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Frosty Factory after Hurricane Laura (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

MCNEESE STATE FOOTBALL STADIUM – LAKE CHARLES

MCNEESE STATE FOOTBALL STADIUM – LAKE CHARLES (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

MCNEESE STATE BASEBALL FIELD – LAKE CHARLES

MCNEESE STATE BASEBALL FIELD – LAKE CHARLES (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

THIS IS THE PRACTICE ARENA PORTION OF THE BRAND NEW MCNEESE STATE BASKETBALL FACILITY – LAKE CHARLES

THIS IS THE PRACTICE ARENA PORTION OF THE BRAND NEW MCNEESE STATE BASKETBALL FACILITY – LAKE CHARLES (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Were you impacted by Laura? Send us your photos of the damage to your beloved places to Click2Houston@kprc.com.