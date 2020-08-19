American Airlines sets new masks guidelines: Here’s what’s allowed, banned from flights

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

American Airlines is enforcing stricter mask requirements based on the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in an effort to keep travelers safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The airline reinstated that its passengers and team members must wear a face covering made of a material that prevents the discharge and release of respiratory droplets.

Face coverings are expected to be worn correctly, covering the nose and mouth, and only can be removed briefly for eating and drinking.

Mesh and lace face coverings, which came to popularity as a part of a political statement by anti-maskers who believe mandates aren’t about the public’s safety but compliance, do not meet the airline’s new mask requirements based on the updated CDC guidance.

Additionally, passengers will no longer be allowed to wear face coverings with exhaust valves or vents on American Airlines flights.

According to the CDC, face coverings with one-way valves or vents allow exhaled air to be expelled through holes in the material which allows droplets to reach others and potentially spread the COVID-19.

Here is American Airlines face covering guidelines for passengers and team members:

Allowed

A well-secured cloth or mask that fits snugly against the face and covers an individual’s nose and mouth. It must be made of a material that prevents the discharge and release of respiratory droplets from a person’s nose or mouth.

Not Allowed

Face coverings with exhaust valves.

Face coverings made with materials such as mesh or lace fabrics.

Face coverings that do not cover the nose and mouth.

Face shields without the addition of a face covering.

What do you think about this change? Let us know your thoughts in our comments section below.