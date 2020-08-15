Dozens of pipe bombs found in Florida man’s home

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida – A Boynton Beach, Florida man who police say built and set off several pipe bombs near his apartment told detectives he's been making "devices" for years and buys the materials on eBay, according to authorities.

Gregory Haasze, 34, was arrested for 26 counts of making, possessing, throwing, projecting, placing, or discharging a destructive device.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has taken over the investigation as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to his arrest report, officers responded to reports of an explosion Wednesday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found several partially detonated devices in the road, along with six additional devices that appeared to be PVC pipes sealed with a PVC cap on each end, and a fuse attached.

Inside the PVC pipes were black powder, nails, metal screws, and metal pellets.

