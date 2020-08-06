INSANE: Video shows a woman in the middle of a bridal photoshoot get knocked down in Beirut explosion

HOUSTON – This video is a perfect example of how a beautiful moment can turn sour in an instant.

A new video from CNN shows the moments a bride in Beirut, who was in the middle of her bridal photoshoot, getting knocked off her feet by an explosion.

The photographer was also pushed down from the shockwaves. The video then shows the photographer making a frantic run and the bride and groom running for safety.

The explosion is responsible for dozens of deaths and thousands of injuries.

According to reports, the bride in the video was “OK.”

Investigators are focusing on the more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate that was stored at the facility for six years.