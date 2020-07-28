Was a well-known Black Trump supporter, who was killed in broad daylight, targeted because of his politics?

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – A 60-year-old man was murdered in broad daylight last Thursday for his conspicuous political activism and his support for President Donald Trump, The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

Friends identified the victim as Bernell Tremmell, 60, well known for standing on street corners and with “Vote Trump” and Bible verse signs. He also appeared to support the Black Lives Matter movement. He was also well-known for his “philosophical, deep conversations” and meant no harm to the community, according to The Journal-Sentinel.

Friends who knew Tremmell are questioning whether his murder was political.

“He’s just a community figure,” a neighbor told The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “I respected him just because he had a position … he’s got his opinion on why he feels that way; and I’m not going to knock him.”

Milwaukee Police received a call at around 12:30 p.m. for a shooting in Milwaukee’s Rivercrest neighborhood. One area resident said he and his roommate saw authorities pull up to the scene and saw paramedics administer CPR to Trammell, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

Police are still investigating the motive of the shooting and no suspect was identified.