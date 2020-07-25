Device called ‘The Grappler’ being used to help end car chases

PHOENIX – Department of Public Safety troopers in Arizona said they used a new device called “The Grappler” to help successfully end a high-speed chase in June.

DPS officials introduced the device in 2016. Troopers said they used it on June 28 to stop an erratic driver on State Route 202, according to FOX 10 News.

End of East Valley chase caught on camera CAUGHT ON CAMERA: DPS officials say back in June, their officers used a device called "The Grappler" to end a chase involving a person who was driving erratically. Officials released details on the chase today, and say this is the first time they managed to use The Grappler successfully to end a chase. (Video Courtesy: DPS) STORY: https://bit.ly/2CHheQ8 Posted by FOX 10 Phoenix on Thursday, July 23, 2020

AZDPS troopers describe the device as a netting system that can be deployed from a police vehicle’s front bumper to capture and lock the rear wheel of a suspect vehicle. Officials said during a pursuit, the device allows law enforcement to safely bring a fleeing vehicle to a stop.

Video of the incident showed that when troopers deployed the device, it successfully tied up the left rear tire of the pursued vehicle. It locked up the wheel and brought the vehicle to a stop.

The driver was arrested for unlawful flight from law enforcement and driving under the influence, officials said.

“The Grappler is cutting-edge technology which makes a tremendous difference for troopers,” said Lt. Col. Jenna Mitchell, assistant director of the Highway Patrol Division. “This device positively impacts the safety of troopers, the public and suspects, helping to end pursuits as safely as possible.”

Do you think this device should be used in Texas next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.